Walz says $1,000 rebate checks wouldn't have federal tax hit, GOP opposes them

Bring on the debate over Walz Checks 3.0.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday appealed for rebate checks of $2,000 per family and $1,000 per individual, which he said Minnesotans will consider "gas checks" to deal with record-high gas prices. He added an ally in his quest: DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who was previously cool to the idea of direct payments.

But the idea still lacks the bipartisan support it needs to pass the Legislature. Republicans presented a united front against rebate checks Wednesday, calling them a "gimmick" and a "desperate move to buy voters."

Walz said his staff had figured out how to eliminate federal tax implications, which had been a sticking point over two earlier rebate proposals. The checks would be structured as a state tax credit, meaning they would not result in additional tax liability.

"So think of another reason not to do it," Walz said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

Since January, the governor has proposed three rebate checks. The size of the checks has increased from the initial $175 per adult as the governor strains to address high inflation, which will be a political liability for Democrats this fall.

The latest proposal for $1,000 per adult would use $4 billion of the state budget surplus.

Republicans pointed to Walz's previous proposals to raise taxes on gas, wealthy Minnesotans, and corporations. GOP lawmakers favor permanent income tax cuts instead of a one-time rebate.

