Wakeboarder regains consciousness after hard fall on Lake George

Paramedics and boaters helped rescue a wakeboarder who took a hard fall in Lake George in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to the lake for a report of a wakeboarder drowning. The man, who was wearing a life jacket, was being pulled by a boat when he jumped wave and lost control.

He hit the water hard, knocking him unconscious face down in the water.

The people in the boat retrieved him and got him to shore. Emergency responders arrived and the man regained consciousness. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries.