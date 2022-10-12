Vikings pamper group of cancer survivors with spa day

The Minnesota Vikings treated a special group of cancer survivors to a day of rest and relaxation Wednesday, with the second annual Pamper her Purple event.

15 women were treated to a day of spa treatments and a one night stay at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. The day commencing with a reception where Vikings leadership and players honored the special guests.

Full Back CJ Ham taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with the women, saying the event had special meaning to him after losing his mother to Pancreatic Cancer in 2020.

"I get to be here for her and its just amazing to see the energy that’s in this room," said Ham. "It means a lot to me because I know how strong they are. They wouldn’t be here right now if they weren’t really strong people."

Seven-year-old Olivia Baldwin of Dawson, Minnesota was one of the cancer survivors who was chosen to take part in the day. Her mother said a day of pampering was a welcome break from the years of cancer treatment.

"It just kind of takes you away from the busy of life and it helps knowing that you don’t have to foot the bill…or worry about anything else but getting pampered," said Olivia’s mom Stephanie Baldwin.

The cancer patients and survivors chosen for the spa day were nominated by family and friends through the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative.

All those who attended the spa day were also honored at this past Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.