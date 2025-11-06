Vikings-Ravens: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will be playing the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon. The game will broadcast on FOX 9. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 9:30 a.m.



The Minnesota Vikings will be playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a game which can be watched on FOX 9.

Vikings-Ravens

How to watch:

The Vikings (4-4) take on the Ravens (3-5) on Nov. 9. Kickoff is set for noon CT at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The game can be watched on FOX 9.

Here's how to watch:

Matchup: Ravens at Vikings

Kickoff: Noon CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

How to watch: FOX 9

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

Then later that night, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday. Both can be watched on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.