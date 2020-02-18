Vikings host special event in honor of Black History Month

article

In celebration of Black History Month, the Minnesota Vikings held several panel discussions with local high school students.

During an afternoon session Tuesday, Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach Andre Patterson, along with Vikings legends Alan Page and Carl Eller, took center stage at the Vikings Museum.

For more than 30 years, Page, a Hall of Fame defensive tackle and retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, has helped provide college scholarships to thousands of Minnesota students of color.

“These young people are the future; they’re going to be running the show in the future. So, I think it’s always important to understand where we come from as a guide to where we want to go,” Page said.

The three shared their personal experiences with segregation and discrimination, while also highlighting the importance of education and perseverance.

Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly took part in a separate discussion, and after the Q&A, students had the opportunity to tour the museum.