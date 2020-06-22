Vikings games remain on a nearly empty U.S. Bank Stadium schedule in 2020

The doors at U.S. Bank Stadium will remain closed to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into July.

A number of events and concerts scheduled at the entertainment venue have been cancelled. While the NFL season is still up in the air, the Vikings still have games on the stadium’s schedule, however.

An official with U.S. Bank Stadium says the stadium isn’t expected to take a financial hit from the pandemic due to an operating agreement with a company that specializes in managing big venues.

Assistant General Manager Ann Dunne released the following statement:

“We are optimistic to host the events that are currently on the calendar, including the Minnesota State High School League Soccer and Football playoffs, the St. Johns vs St. Thomas football game and the annual Holiday Boutique, along with several others. We will work with each event individually on how we move forward based on the gathering guidelines at the time of planning."

U.S. Bank Stadium has seen many events make the decision to reschedule due to CDC and government gathering restrictions.

Several major concerts scheduled at U.S. Bank Stadium have been postponed including the Rolling Stones and Kenny Chesney.