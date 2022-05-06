Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Voyageurs Wolf Project trail cam captures the traffic of the Northwoods

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

The animals of Northern Minnesota

The Voyageurs Wolf Project's video of the animals caught on a trail camera in Northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - The always-absorbing Voyageurs Wolf Project released the third video sowing the comings and goings of the local fauna in the Northwoods of Minnesota. 

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolf spend their summer. 

This latest video is the third installment of their "year in the life" videos shows life in the Northwoods when humans aren't around to witness it. 

The videos always appear on the Project's Twitter page as well. 