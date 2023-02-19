Bodycam video shows police rescue woman from fire in Sauk Centre

A woman in Sauk Centre, Minnesota was rescued by police from the second floor of a burning house, according to police.

Sauk Centre PD says they responded to a house fire on the 700 block of 5th Street South around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene an adult and child met them outside the burning home. Those two informed officers there was still a woman inside the house.

Police say they then entered the house, which was filled with heavy smoke. Officers couldn’t find the woman on the first floor.

An officer then walked to the stairs leading to the second floor where he encountered open flames, police said. The officer made his way past the flames and upstairs where he could hear the woman yelling for help.

The officer found the woman on the second floor of the home, carried her down the stairs, and outside to safety, police say.

All three residents of the home were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.