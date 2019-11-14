Video: Jake Patterson fights another inmate in New Mexico prison

Newly-released video shows Jake Patterson fighting another inmate a New Mexico prison in August.

Patterson was transferred to the New Mexico prison from Wisconsin in July to serve a life sentence for killing Jayme Closs' parents. Following their murders, he then kidnapped then 13-year-old Closs, who escaped 88 days later.

The New Mexico Corrections Department says Patterson punched another inmate who asked him about the Closs case. The fight occured Aug. 28 just before 3:15 p.m. local time.

Nobody was seriously injured in the altercation.

Before his transfer, Patterson was also disciplined at a Wisconsin prison for threatening to assault another inmate.

This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minn.