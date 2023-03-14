Video: Drone flies through Minnesota hockey arena after goal

One-take drone video captures goal, celebration in Mankato's conference win: RAW
Jay Christensen of JayByrd Films shot this one-take wonder the night the Mavericks won the conference title
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A one-take drone video captured the sights, sounds and feelings inside the Minnesota State University Mankato hockey arena earlier this winter.
Jay Christensen of JayByrd Films shot a one-take wonder the night the Mavericks won the conference title (watch it above).
Christensen's work has gone viral before — his one-take drone tour of Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis came out two years ago last week. It's already been viewed more than 2.3 million times.
Drone flies through Minnesota hockey arena after goal
