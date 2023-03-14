Video: Drone flies through Minnesota hockey arena after goal

A one-take drone video captured the sights, sounds and feelings inside the Minnesota State University Mankato hockey arena earlier this winter.

Jay Christensen of JayByrd Films shot a one-take wonder the night the Mavericks won the conference title (watch it above).

Christensen's work has gone viral before — his one-take drone tour of Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis came out two years ago last week. It's already been viewed more than 2.3 million times.