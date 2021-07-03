Video: Boat catches fire on Lake Minnetonka Saturday

A boat fire on Lake Minnetonka badly damaged a boat Saturday morning, but nobody was injured.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, fire departments from around the lake responded to the fire on the West Arm Bay of Lake Minnetonka around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was put out and officials are investigating the cause. Nobody was injured. 10 people were aboard the boat the time of the fire.

The Water Patrol said the fire is a good opportunity to remind people to turn their blowers on if they have an inboard motor and to not fill their boat of out gas cans.

"We see a trend of nearly every boat fire being filled from a gas can," said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Video of the incident, taken by The Turbine Guy, showed crews pulling the boat from the water. It was a total loss, he said.

He said the occupants of the boat were able to swim to safety.