Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Steele County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:01 PM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Veterans, Gold Star families to get lifetime passes to US national parks

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Military
FOX 13 News
article

Entrance sign along U.S. Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park is on US Highway 212 a few miles west of Cooke City Montana as one crosses into Wyoming. (Ph

Expand

Veterans and Gold Star families will be given free lifetime access to national parks in the United States, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced.

"With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting Veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter," said Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt in a statement.

RELATED: Black female to lead US Naval Academy's brigade for first time

The "America the Beautiful" access pass currently costs $80 per year, and gives the passholder entry to about 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including the country's national parks, wildlife refuges and other Federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior.

Annual passes were already free for active members of the military, and will now be extended to include veterans and Gold Star families -- those who have lost a family member of the US Armed Forces who died while serving in a war, military operation outside the US or an international terrorist attack.

LINK: For more information, visit the VA's website.