Valleyfair Tricks and Treats Halloween event coming in September

Valleyfair is bringing back the family-friendly Tricks and Treats Halloween celebration this fall.

The Shakopee amusement park announced on Tuesday the return of Tricks and Treats, which was first introduced in 2022 as a replacement for their original Halloween event, ValleySCARE and Halloween Haunt.

"We are excited to welcome back families to Tricks and Treats this year after immense success last year," stated Valleyfair General Manager Raul Rehnborg. "This year we hope everyone enjoys our fabulous four lands plus our exciting new experiences. Bring your little ghouls, your teenage vampires, the grand-mummies, and yourselves and make new, unforgettable memories together."

Valleyfair describes the event as an "all fun and no fright" event which is perfect for everyone and those who "want to celebrate the fall season without the intense scares." The celebration includes a trick-or-treat trail, Halloween-themed games and activities, a scavenger hunt, two original shows, specialty treats and drinks, and more.

Tricks and Treats will run every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is included with park admission.