UW-La Crosse imposes two-week 'shelter in place' for students over rising COVID-19 cases

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has closed most campus buildings, moved all in-person classes online and imposed campus-wide “shelter in place” restrictions for the next two weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases on and off-campus continues to grow.

The university expanded the “shelter in place” restrictions from one residence hall to all residence halls due to a high number of COVID-19 infections among students who live in the residence halls and isolation spaces are starting to reach capacity. The university is also asking students who live off-campus to shelter in place as well and not to travel home during the two-week period.

The “shelter in place” restrictions went into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain in effect until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

During that time, the library, student union and academic buildings will be closed and dining halls will be carry-out only. The university is also requiring masks to be worn on all campus property, whether indoors or outdoors.

All in-person undergraduate classes Monday and Tuesday are canceled and will resume remotely starting on Wednesday. The university is planning to resume classes in-person on Monday, Sept. 28.

The move comes after UW-Madison, the largest university in the UW System, paused in-person instruction for two weeks, closed most campus facilities and quarantined two dormitories late last week after a spike in COVID-19 cases following the start of the school year.