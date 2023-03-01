Uvalde Foundation to investigate 3 St. Paul schools over recent violence

article

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit formed after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, will be investigating three St. Paul schools in the wake of recent violence.

The foundation will investigate Harding High School, which was the site of a fatal stabbing in February, as well as Hidden River Middle School and Como Park High School. This comes in response to "growing requests from community members" from Harding.

The nonprofit over the weekend announced it has opened its own independent investigation into "growing student safety concerns" following the stabbing death of 15-year-old Devin Scott in the hallway of Harding High School.

Then on Tuesday, the foundation said following "new developments unreleased" by the nonprofit, it decided to add Hidden River Middle School and Como Park High School to its investigation, which is expected to last for several weeks.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids works to end school violence across the United States.