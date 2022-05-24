AI gun detection technology could be a tool to thwart school shootings
The company uses cameras and artificial intelligence to detect guns on school campuses, with hopes they can give police a head start before shots are fired.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Debate over gun control heats up after devastating Texas school shooting
The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead after a gunman opened fire inside a school has again sparked calls for lawmakers to act to prevent another tragedy.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to address 2022 NRA convention days after Texas school shooting
The NRA’s annual convention takes place on Friday in Houston, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the state.
How Minnesota schools are responding to Uvalde, Texas school shooting
Schools around Minnesota are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Matthew McConaughey calls for action after deadly elementary school shooting in his Texas hometown
The actor was born in Uvalde in 1969 and his mother was a kindergarten teacher at a school just a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where Tuesday's shooting unfolded.
Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: How to help, where to donate blood
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 14 children and a teacher dead.
Texas school shooting: 4th grade teacher ID'd as victim; Uvalde families desperate for answers
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was identified as one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Meanwhile, distraught families are desperately trying to find their missing children.
Minnesota leaders react to Texas shooting that left 18 students dead
Heartbreaking reaction is pouring in after the devastating shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 14 students and one teacher dead.