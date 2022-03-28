USDA team to assist Minnesota's response to bird flu spread

article

Governor Walz announced on Monday that the USDA has activated an emergency response team to help with the state's efforts to control the spread of bird flu as cases are detected in Minnesota.

The H5N1 virus, which decimated flocks in Minnesota seven years ago, poses little risk to humans but is a growing concern in agriculture.

The USDA teams will support the state's Agricultural Incident Management Team's control and containment efforts. The state points out Minnesota is the nation's top turkey producer with more than 660 farms in the state and 40 million birds raised each year.

So far, cases have been detected in flocks in Meeker County, Mower County, and Stearns County. Along with commercial enterprises, there is also a concern for backyard flocks.

"It's not just the big guys that this can affect. If you have five to six birds in your backyard, they can be affected and if they are allowed to carry that virus, they can affect everyone around them... A fancy chicken or a heritage breed, or any other type of poultry can get this disease and die just as readily as a commercial bird," turkey farmer John Zimmerman told FOX 9 last week.