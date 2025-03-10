Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, Norman County, Clay County
5
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Clay County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Meeker County, Pope County, Douglas County, Redwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Swift County, Todd County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Renville County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County

Who is running for Minnesota's US Senate seat in 2026: List

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 10, 2025 2:47pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
article

I voted stickers.  (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Several Minnesotans have announced they plan to run for U.S. Senate in 2026.
    • This comes after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she isn't seeking reelection, leaving the seat open.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several people have announced they intend to run for Minnesota's open U.S. Senate in 2026 after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she would not seek reelection. 

List of candidates for US Senate in Minnesota

Who is running:

Smith, a Democrat, announced in February she would not be seeking reelection so she could spend more time with her family, leaving the seat up for grabs. 

In the wake of Smith's announcement, several Minnesotans have said they'd throw their hats in the ring. Here is a list of who has announced they're running for Senate as of March 10, 2025. 

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, said in February she's considering running but as of this writing, has not made a formal announcement. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has said he is not running for Senate

This list will be updated as more people announce their candidacy. 

The Source

  • FOX 9 used information from the candidates to compile this list. It will be updated as more people announce they're running for U.S. Senate in 2026. 

PoliticsElectionMinnesota