Who is running for Minnesota's US Senate seat in 2026: List
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several people have announced they intend to run for Minnesota's open U.S. Senate in 2026 after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she would not seek reelection.
Who is running:
Smith, a Democrat, announced in February she would not be seeking reelection so she could spend more time with her family, leaving the seat up for grabs.
In the wake of Smith's announcement, several Minnesotans have said they'd throw their hats in the ring. Here is a list of who has announced they're running for Senate as of March 10, 2025.
- Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat, announced in February she is running.
- Melissa Lopez Franzen, a Democrat and former state Senator, announced in March she is running for the seat.
- Royce White, a Republican who ran in 2024 for Senate against U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has indicated he'll run again in 2026.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, said in February she's considering running but as of this writing, has not made a formal announcement.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has said he is not running for Senate.
This list will be updated as more people announce their candidacy.