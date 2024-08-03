Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 8:48 PM CDT until SAT 9:45 PM CDT, Meeker County, Kandiyohi County, Stearns County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Sherburne County, Stearns County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 6:27 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Swift County, Morrison County, Chisago County, Anoka County, Wright County, Stearns County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dakota County, Stevens County, Mcleod County, Kanabec County, Isanti County, Scott County, Chippewa County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Meeker County, Douglas County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Carver County, Lac Qui Parle County, Hennepin County, Mille Lacs County, Polk County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County, Pine County, Burnett County

Uptown Art Fair moved to Bachman due to Hennepin Ave construction

By
Published  August 3, 2024 8:12pm CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Construction moves Uptown Art Fair to Bachman's

Construction had caused the Uptown Art Fair to be canceled, but then it was moved to Bachman's on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis to keep the fair going. FOX 9's Babs Santos has the story.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In its 60th year, the Uptown Art Fair continues to showcase the quirkiness of local artists. Only this year, the event had a new home.

The fair was canceled in April, but ultimately, organizers were able to make it happen, with a scaled-back look at Bachman’s on Lyndale Avenue.

"We typically have over 300 artists, this year at Bachman’s we [have] about 150 artists," Uptown Association president Natasha Greiling told FOX 9 on Saturday.

Construction throughout the heart of Uptown forced the temporary relocation. Organizers say road projects were too large to coexist with.

"The second they told me they’re having a detour at Bachman’s, I signed up," photographer Nicole Houff finished. "People are having so much fun."

The fair will go until Sunday, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.