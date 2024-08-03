Uptown Art Fair moved to Bachman due to Hennepin Ave construction

In its 60th year, the Uptown Art Fair continues to showcase the quirkiness of local artists. Only this year, the event had a new home.

The fair was canceled in April, but ultimately, organizers were able to make it happen, with a scaled-back look at Bachman’s on Lyndale Avenue.

"We typically have over 300 artists, this year at Bachman’s we [have] about 150 artists," Uptown Association president Natasha Greiling told FOX 9 on Saturday.

Construction throughout the heart of Uptown forced the temporary relocation. Organizers say road projects were too large to coexist with.

"The second they told me they’re having a detour at Bachman’s, I signed up," photographer Nicole Houff finished. "People are having so much fun."

The fair will go until Sunday, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.