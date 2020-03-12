University of St. Thomas to move classes online through Easter break

The University of St. Thomas is moving all of its classes online starting Monday until April 14 when students return from Easter break, the university announced Thursday.

While there are no confirmed cases within the University, officials announced the switch to online learning in order to limit gatherings of people and help slow the spread of COVID-19. All campus events that involve 50 or more people are also cancelled.

Professors are going to reach out to students to tell them how to transition to online learning by Monday. The Dean of Students office is expected to help students who do not have laptops or internet access.

Residence and dining halls are going to remain open during online learning and crews will continue to clean and disinfect the campus regularly.

Faculty and staff are still expected to come to work, according to the university.

Other colleges, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Iowa State and the University of Iowa have also made changes.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

Avoid touching your face throughout the day.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. For more information from the CDC, click here.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.