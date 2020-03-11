University of Iowa, Iowa State move all classes online amid coronavirus concerns

The University of Iowa and Iowa State are both moving all classes online due to concerns over coronavirus.

Following the identification of COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, the University of Iowa is suspending face-to-face instruction for two weeks following spring break. The university will move to virtual instruction beginning March 23, 2020, and continue online courses through at least April 3, 2020.

Following spring break, students may choose to stay home or return to their residence hall, off-campus housing, or another location. Residence halls and dining services will remain open.

Beginning March 23 through at least April 3, lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and other similar classroom settings will move to virtual instruction to the greatest extent possible. The university will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any changes to instruction moving forward.

Also beginning Monday, March 23, and continuing through April 3, 2020, Iowa State University will shift to online classes. According to the university's website, officials will reassess the situation during the week of March 30, which may extend online instruction if conditions warrant.

In an email sent to students living on campus, the Department of Residence clarified that housing and dining will remain open and provide services to on-campus residents who need to stay. Detailed information about those services and the process to stay on campus will be sent to those students.

Officials wrote that they are working with event sponsors and organizers to evaluate large events scheduled to take place on campus from March 23 to April 3. Cancellations, postponements and closures are being posted on the cancellations and closures page as they are received.

The University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota have also suspended face-to-face instruction.