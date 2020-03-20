University of St. Thomas law school student tests positive for coronavirus

A St. Thomas Law School student has tested positive for coronavirus, officials reported Friday, the first case for the university.

According to college officials, the student started developing symptoms on March 15, four days after the student was last on campus.

Students who had been in close contact with the patient have been notified and told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We are grateful for this individual’s self-awareness in staying home when sick and for reporting the condition," the university wrote. "Please join me in praying for a speedy recovery for this student."

In a message to students, the university echoed calls from health officials for students to use social distancing, wash their hands, avoid large gatherings, and stay home when you're sick.