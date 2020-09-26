University of St. Thomas issues alert after student attacked, report of shots fired at nearby park

Police with the University of St. Thomas are warning students after a late-night attack at a park near campus.

According to officers, just after midnight on Saturday morning, two students were walking on a path in Shadow Falls Park when they encountered a large group blocking the path.

Officers say one of the students noticed a member of the group appeared to be under the influence of a drug and offered him water.

In response, police say the suspect threatened to stab the student before lunging at him. The student was struck in the face, knocked to the ground, and placed in a chokehold by the suspect.

Two or three other members of the group grabbed the student and dragged him away but continued to hit him.

The student was able to get free and run away but reported hearing five to six gunshots as he ran. The suspects reportedly fled southbound on Mississippi River Boulevard away from campus.

The suspect who started the attack is described as six foot tall, wearing shorts and no shirt with tattoos on his shoulders and upper arms.

Anyone with information on the attack or group is asked to call university police at 651-962-5100 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.