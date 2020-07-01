University of Minnesota will not require SAT, ACT tests for fall 2021 applicants

article

Undergraduate applicants to the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and Duluth will not be required to submit an ACT or SAT score starting for fall 2021 applications, the University says on its admissions website.

According to an update on June 30 from the University’s Admissions Department, those seeking a spot at the University for fall 2021 do not have to submit SAT or ACT scores due to testing scheduling difficulties high schoolers are facing this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy applies to transfer students with fewer than 26 transferable credits as well.

“Students who do not submit an ACT or SAT score for 2021 admission will not have a disadvantage,” the website says.

The students will be evaluated on more than a dozen academic and personal factors and applicants not using test scores will still be considered for scholarships and the honors program, too.