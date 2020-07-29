University of Minnesota to conduct majority of fall courses online

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus will conduct a majority of its fall courses online, the university announced this week.

Though the numbers are not final, university officials said there are currently 2,655 classes that are assigned to a room and 6,254 classes that are listed as online or remote.

Officials said that just over 60% of students have at least one in-person or blended format class on their schedules.

"There are still a significant number of courses that the University is working through to determine format and schedule in classrooms, and students have the option to change their schedules based on their needs," Jake Ricker, Director of Public Relations for the University, said in an email to FOX 9.

Ricker said there are four primary class formats for this fall, including in-person, remote, online learning and blended learning.

Due to Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, classrooms will be limited to about 25% capacity.