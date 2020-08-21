University of Minnesota could push back student move-in dates due to COVID-19 concerns

The Unversity of Minnesota could push back move-in dates for students in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester amid rising COVID-19 concerns for college students.

The university's Board of Regents has called an emergency meeting for Monday at 10:30 a.m. to consider the changes.

In a message to students, President Joan Gabel announced she had submitted the proposal to push back the move-in dates as well as dates for in-person learning due to federal recommendations for colleges to deal with COVID-19.

Gabel writes that, as other colleges have faced issues as students return back to campus, the federal coronavirus task force this week recommended that colleges should have the capacity to perform up to 10,000 tests per day.

Gabel says while the university's testing plan conforms with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC, it does not meet the newest recommendations.

In order to allow more time to adjust their plan, Gabel has proposed delaying campus move-in dates by at least two weeks. However, the university would work with students who have no other option.

Courses would proceed as normal for undergraduates however nearly all classes would be held online.

In Crookston and Morris, students would be allowed to move-in as scheduled and classes would continue as normal. Gabel says these locations have different plans due to low COVID-19 cases reported.

As the university adjusts testing plans, they are asking students to follow recommendations for social distancing and take steps to limit exposure to COVID-19.