University of Minnesota adding master's degree in robotics

The University of Minnesota announced on Wednesday that the college is adding a new master's degree program in robotics.

The new degree will be part of a three-semester program through the university's new Minnesota Robotics Institute and use the college's Gemini-Huntley Robotics Research Laboratory. Faculty and staff from nine departments, all related to robotics, will take part in the new endeavor.

University officials say the program's goal is to better prepare students to enter a "growing local and global workforce."

To accomplish that, the university says students will focus on real-world uses of robotics and work with Minnesota companies who utilize robotics in their production.

The university will also offer full and partial scholarships through the Minnesota Robotics Institute. You can learn more about the new offering on the institute's website.