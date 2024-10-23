University of Minnesota protesters released from jail; one facing charges

Protesters arrested on Monday after vandalizing Morrill Hall at the University of Minnesota as part of a rally in support of Palestine have now been released from jail, but only one is facing charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

What we know

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it has charged 23-year-old Isabella Harbison with fourth-degree assault connected to the protest.

Harbison, along with the other 10 protesters, spent two nights in the Hennepin County Jail before being released on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it is still reviewing further charges against Harbison and the rest of the protesters.

"Our office received 11 case submissions Wednesday morning related to the arrests at the University of Minnesota earlier this week and immediately authorized release from custody pending case review. After review, decisions on felony-level charges in 10 cases have been deferred pending additional routine investigation, including any information connecting specific individuals to specific acts, damages, and costs."

As of Wednesday evening, all but one protester are listed as released from the Hennepin County Jail. However, the remaining protesters have been marked as "released pending complaint" but her profile doesn't list a release time yet.

Background

11 protesters were arrested on Monday on probable cause riot, damage to property, and trespassing after occupying Morrill Hall on the University of Minnesota campus as part of a rally for Palestine.

The protesters were part of a group that assembled Monday afternoon in the plaza above the Coffman Memorial Union before pushing into Morrill Hall.

Inside, police said the group spray-painted security cameras, broke interior windows, and barricaded the entrances.

By 6 p.m., the group was removed and 11 members that police said were involved in the damage were arrested by police.

Last spring, the University of Minnesota was the site of several protests as activists urged the college to end its investments in Israel. Before the school year, protesters disrupted the inauguration of the new university president.