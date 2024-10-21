Protestors vandalize Morrill Hall at U of M campus, 11 arrested

article

The Brief Pro-Palestinian protestors entered Morrill Hall on the University of Minnesota campus on Monday as part of an organized demonstration. Those involved reportedly spray-painted walls, destroyed property and blocked entrances. 11 people were ultimately arrested by university police.



What we know

Around 3 p.m., university officials confirmed that protestors assembled in front of Coffman Memorial Union before a group of them moved through the Northrop Mall and entered Morrill Hall.

Once inside, officials say they spray-painted security cameras, broke interior windows and barricade the building’s entrances. Several staff members were not allowed to exit as a result.

The University of Minnesota Police Department was called to the scene, with support from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities entered Morrill Hall around 5:40 p.m. and arrested 11 people believed to be involved in the damage.

The full extent of the damage is unknown as of Monday night, university officials have said.

Protestors were reportedly pro-Palestine, carrying flags and chanting slogans during the demonstrations.

What we don’t know

An investigation is currently ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet as of Monday evening.