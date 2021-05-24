House destroyed in fire in Maple Grove, neighboring houses damaged

article

A house in Maple Grove, Minnesota was completely destroyed in a fire Monday morning that also spread to neighboring houses.

The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to a single-family home on Red Fox Drive around 4:30 a.m. after neighbors reported flames coming from the roof, according to Fire Chief Tim Bush.

Bush said the fire was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm, as it had spread to the two houses on either side. Residents were out of the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The house where the fire originated was completely destroyed, Bush said. The house to the right sustained significant damage. The residents of the two neighboring houses that were affected by the fire are OK.

Crews responded to a duplex fire in Maple Grove.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots as of 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.