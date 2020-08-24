Union announces COVID-19 death of 2nd Minneapolis janitor

article

A janitor’s union announced a second Minneapolis janitor has died from COVID-19.

Lorenzo Palma died Aug. 3 from the virus. Previously, he was an essential worker cleaning the Ameriprise building downtown Minneapolis.

Monday, Palma’s co-workers and his daughter joined SEIU Local 26 President Iris Altamirano to mourn Palma’s death and call for added support for essential workers.

The union has been pushing for increased safety demands for these workers. They point to Palma’s death as a reason the janitor’s employers need to implement more safety requirements.