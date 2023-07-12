Unbelted driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-94 in Rogers

A 32-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Rogers.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 12:12 p.m. as the driver was heading eastbound on Interstate 94 and left the roadway just before Highway 101.

The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop. The driver was killed in the crash, according to the report.

The state patrol said the driver was unbelted or unrestrained at the time of the crash. The name of the 32-year-old driver from Minneapolis has not been released.

The roadway was listed as dry at the time of the incident. The state patrol is expected to release additional details at a later time.