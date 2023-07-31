Umpire superhero for youth softball, baseball offers unusual positivity

For the last few years, Louis Williams has been a superhero in the world of youth softball and baseball.

Now he is dressing the part.

"It's a family event so I was like 'why don't I bring some fun to it?' It's a little different. Normally you are used to seeing a regular umpire blue so what if you see a Spiderman blue. It will make it more entertaining and more fun," Louis Williams told FOX 9.

Williams, who goes by the nickname Blue Lou, dressed up like Spiderman to ump an exhibition girls 14U softball game in Lake Lillian Monday night.

For the last couple of years, he's brought his unique brand of officiating to softball and baseball games and tournaments across the state.

"For me to see these kids have fun, it's a good feeling. Not everyone can go out there and pitch the ball or hit the ball so I want them to know there are other ways to impact the game," said Williams.

Blue Lou's animated antics go beyond just calling balls and strikes.

He's a cheerleader for both teams and does his signature backflips to get the crowd going.

But everyone at the ballpark seems to be head over heels for him.

"I think he's brought a lot of energy, fun and character to the game of softball," said Missy Maertens.

"I came here to watch him. I've watched enough of my granddaughter play, but yeah I think he's really good," said Lori Elfering.

Blue Lou's superpower is making sure players and fans have a good time and its clear his infectious attitude is a home run.

"It's something I truly love to do and I enjoy doing it and it's rewarding at the end of the day. People embracing me. Kids having a good time. It's making memories, not only for myself but everyone involved. It's making everlasting memories," said Williams.