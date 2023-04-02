Ukrainian Easter egg festival raises money for refugees, humanitarian aid

Hundreds of Ukrainian American families attended an Easter Egg festival and bake sale Sunday in Minneapolis, with a portion of the proceeds going toward helping Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The items for sale at Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church In Minneapolis included "pysanky," or ornately painted Ukrainian Easter eggs, and "babka," Ukrainian Easter breads, as well as other Ukrainian crafts, such as embroideries, ceramics and paintings.

According to Julie Pawluk, one of the organizers, the bake sale has been happening yearly for decades. She said that in the past, the proceeds had gone to help earlier waves of Ukrainian refugees, such as those who came to Minnesota in the 1930s and the 1950s.

"When our parents and grandparents first came over and they had very similar concerns and needs that we are seeing today with the immigrants and refugees that are coming over… and we're raising funds today for some of the very same reasons," she said.

