Lyft, Uber drop mask requirements for riders and drivers

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft announced masks were no longer required for drivers or riders after a federal judge on Monday voided the Biden administration's transportation mask mandate.

Lyft and Uber were among several companies to drop mask requirements, including several airlines.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," Uber said on its website. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

Uber has required all riders and drivers that use its platform to wear masks since May 18, 2020.

Uber went on to remind users that some people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations and it asked users to be respectful or other's preferences.

Lyft enacted the same policy with a similar sentiment later Tuesday morning.

"We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so," the company said.

Both companies also said passengers can begin sitting in the front seats, if necessary, again.

The mask policy changes come after a federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration's mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes.

The mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention applied to people as young as 2 years old, and had been set to expire a number of times but was recently extended to May 3 before Monday's ruling.

FOX Business contributed to this report.

