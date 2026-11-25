The Brief The U.S. Army completed its controlled detonation of bomb-making chemicals at its Iowa ammunition plant Wednesday morning. Following the blast, the Environmental Protection Agency so far has not detected any airborne lead particles in the region. EPA ground crews will continue to test the air and soil to monitor the environmental impact. NASA and Purdue University researchers are collecting data.



The U.S. Army completed its controlled detonation of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump, military leaders and other government officials said the operation "exceeded expectations." Researchers are now tracking air quality, soil and water across the region to keep tabs on the environmental impact.

EPA testing soil and air for lead

The backstory:

Ahead of Wednesday's explosion, the Environmental Protection Agency sent 300 employees and contractors to the region to track environmental conditions.

They collected 1,216 baseline samples, which included 650 soil samples, 297 dust samples, 210 water samples and 59 air samples. Those tests gave scientists a clear "before" picture of local lead levels in Middletown and the surrounding area prior to the blast.

What they're saying:

Ground crews are now collecting soil and water samples and testing the air for lead around the clock.

About an hour after the explosion, the EPA shared on social media that early testing showed zero airborne lead across the region.

READ MORE: You or your property damaged during the Iowa explosion? The Army may cover you

The agency said its real-time air monitors ran throughout the explosion and never stopped collecting data. It will work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to coordinate remediation efforts if lead is detected in its sampling.

"EPA has been on the ground in Iowa before the controlled detonation, we will be here during the detonation, and we will be here for as long as necessary after detonation to ensure communities are safe," the EPA posted to X.

NASA tracks the blast from the sky

Dig deeper:

NASA is also gathering data from the site. The agency confirmed on Tuesday that it's using advanced scientific instruments to collect environmental and atmospheric data to help with the federal response.

Video captured during a live broadcast by local news station WQAD showed a NASA aircraft flying over the ammunition plant following the blast Wednesday morning.

A NASA aircraft makes low passes over the town Middletown and the blast site after the Army detonated several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide on the grounds of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on November 25, 2026 in Middletown, Iowa. (Pho Expand

"NASA stands ready to bring its unique capabilities and world-class scientific expertise to bear whenever called upon in service of the nation and the American people," an X post from NASA reads.

The agency deployed personnel and three specialized research planes to the site: a P-3 Orion, a Gulfstream III and a contracted King Air B200. It's also using an air-pollution instrument called TEMPO to track air quality in the region.

Purdue University offers free soil testing for residents

What you can do:

Researchers at Purdue University are offering an independent check on federal data by testing residential soil near the ammunition plant for free.

Purdue’s School of Health Sciences is asking local residents to mail in soil samples, so scientists can measure lead levels following Wednesday’s detonation.

Residents who want their property tested can use a clean plastic spoon to scoop three to six spoonfuls of topsoil into a resealable plastic bag. Researchers recommend wearing gloves and a face mask during collection.

Participants should place a note inside the bag with the collection date, their address and where the sample was taken, such as a front yard or garden. They should also include a phone number or email address, so researchers can explain the results.

Samples can be mailed to Dr. Ellen Wells at 550 Stadium Mall Drive, Hampton Hall 1263F, West Lafayette, IN 47907. Purdue will also post the findings anonymously online.