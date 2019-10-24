U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar qualifies for Democratic debate in November

article

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has qualified for the fifth Democratic debate in November, her campaign confirmed to FOX 9.

Klobuchar met the polling threshold for the debate after getting 3 percent in a national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University released Thursday morning—her fourth qualifying poll.

Klobuchar’s campaign said it has already hit the Democratic National Committee’s 165,000-donor threshold needed to qualify.

The debate, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be held on Nov. 20 in Atlanta. Nine candidates have qualified so far: Joe Biden, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

A panel of four women will moderate the debate: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker and NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and Kristen Welker.



