U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment.

Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near 13th Avenue and 5th Street around 1 a.m. when two groups began shooting at each other.

Makayla Pahl, a member of the Gopher Women’s Hockey team, says several gunshots were fired at her apartment, waking her up and sending her looking for cover.

"I’m still like in shock. Just laying in bed and all of a sudden I hear gunshots and rolled off my bed and was just trying to take cover because they just kept coming through and I didn’t know when they were going to stop," Pahl said.

No injuries have been reported yet, but Pahl says bullets entered her apartment and came close to hitting her. Others made their way into the kitchen.

"So our window got hit. Bullet through our door and then also three bullets on the exterior of our apartment. And then there’s one that actually went through my door, and that’s like five feet from my bed, which is very scary."

