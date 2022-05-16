Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
19
Flood Warning
from MON 12:22 PM CDT until WED 12:15 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:28 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

U of M student returns to graduate – at 78 years old

By
Published 
Updated 7:14PM
University of Minnesota
FOX 9

U of M student returns to graduate – at 78 years old

As graduates from the University of Minnesota celebrated this past weekend, one has taken a little longer journey to the ceremony than the rest.

(FOX 9) - The Carlson School of Management is about to send a new set of students into their careers. 

They are the latest graduates from the University of Minnesota who are ready to change the world… And then, there’s Kay Lacher who already has.

"I had a journey of education for 40 years," Lacher told FOX 9 as she was preparing to put on her robe inside the Mariucci Center.

For Lacher, this is actually her second graduation ceremony. She first walked across the stage in 1980 after completing all of her courses for an accounting degree. But it turned out she was five elective credits short of what the University required at the time, and she didn’t get her diploma. 

At the time, Lacher was a divorced, single mother of two boys who had to make a tough choice.

"My children were in high school and at that time in their life when their mom was very important," she said. "And the choice was really easy for me, be a mother and the career will come later."

It took her 40 years to journey back. During the pandemic she says she needed a project to complete, so now in her 70s she returned to the U of M.

"I re-enrolled and re-activated my student account, and took my five credits. I got one A and a B+, so I made my goal of increasing my cumulative GPA," she said.

It wasn’t easy. Even her academic advisor Jan O’Brien says graduating at Lacher’s age is quite unique.

"School is different now that it was in the 80’s," O’Brien said. "The way they teach classes is different.  Everything is online, the technology is expanded."

O’Brien says it takes courage, but Lacher is a model for lifelong learning and an example of how former students can return and take classes at their own pace.

"You can do it part time, you can do it full time, whatever works," O’Brien said. "Your credits don’t expire. You can come back and finish your degree."  

Lacher took a class on the history of interior design and another in public health.

"There was not one person on this whole staff that was ever angry with me, that was harsh with me, that was impatient with me. Everyone welcomed me with open arms and more. And I would say go for it.  Just do it," said Lacher.

Her new diploma will hang above her desk and she says she can finally check that off her bucket list.   But she also admits she has one more goal.

"When I was a student in 1980 with two children, I never got to see a football game. I want to see a football game," Lacher said. " I want to see P.J. Fleck and I want to see the academic all-stars run out onto the field and I want to see them win a game and I want to jump down and cheer."  