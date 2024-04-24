U of M pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue following arrests

University of Minnesota (U of M) students are continuing a pro-Palestinian protest at a campus encampment mirroring multiple other demonstrations happening across the country.

Demonstrators say they want the U of M to "divest from all companies complicit in war crimes and human rights violations" during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

On Tuesday, a university spokesperson said the group was asked to disperse by 7 a.m., but nine people chose to stay and were arrested.

Last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter, a student at Columbia University, was among more than 100 demonstrators arrested at another pro-Palestine protest encampment.

In February, protesters were cited after they trespassed at the governor's temporary residence, according to Minnesota State Patrol troopers.

In December 2023, eight people were arrested following a protest at the Lowry Tunnel during rush-hour traffic.