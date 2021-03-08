U of M dormitories evacuated due to gas odor

Several University of Minnesota dormitories were evacuated Monday afternoon due a gas odor, according to authorities.

At about noon, a gas odor was reported in or near Folwell Hall. The dorm was evacuated as University of Minnesota Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded. By 1:30 p.m., authorities gave the all clear.

At about 2:12 p.m., gas odors were reported in the superblock area including Frontier Hall, Territorial Hall, Centennial Hall and Pioneer Hall. The dormitories have been asked to evacuate.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported that as of about 3:30 p.m., crews were still on scene working with Regulatory Services Sewer Dept. to double check the sewer drains to make sure that the blockage did not just move to a different location. Residents have been allowed back into the buildings after it was determined to be sewer gas.