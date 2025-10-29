U of M will no longer host high school graduations

The Brief The University of Minnesota will no longer host high school graduations, citing a strain on limited resources. University officials said hosting more than 20 events over a two-week period "is no longer sustainable." Two separate shootings outside of 3M Arena at Mariucci were reported in May in proximity to high school graduations.



High school graduations will no longer be held at the University of Minnesota (U of M), with officials saying that the toll it takes on limited resources is "no longer sustainable."

This decision comes after two separate shootings just outside of 3M Arena at Mariucci happened shortly after high school graduation ceremonies, leading to multiple arrests and injuries.

No high school graduations at the U of M

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the U of M released a statement saying, in part, "Hosting more than 20 outside events with thousands of attendees over a two-week period represents a significant strain on the University’s limited resources that is no longer sustainable."

The university said it notified area high schools that it won't host any 2026 graduation ceremonies.

Officials added that the university is committed to a smooth transition for area high schools, but did not offer specifics.

The U of M also reiterated it remains focused on its students, safety, operations and core mission while "higher education faces significant challenges."

Shooting after Wayzata graduation

The backstory:

On May 30, police responded to a shooting outside 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus after a Wayzata graduation ceremony that left two people hurt, including the parent of a graduate.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Hamza Abdirashid Said, 20, of Coon Rapids, was wearing a traditional Somali gown outside the arena when he pulled up the garment to pull a gun.

According to criminal charges, Said fired shots, leaving a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old man hurt. Both victims were later released from the hospital.

Even after criminal charges were filed, the motive behind the shooting remained unclear. School officials said there was no known connection between the shooter and the graduation ceremony.

Shots fired after Burnsville graduation

Dig deeper:

Exactly a week after the shooting outside 3M Arena at Mariucci, police responded to another shooting that followed a graduation ceremony.

In that shooting, Burnsville police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of "multiple altercations" near Burnsville High School following graduation. Officers already on scene for the graduation ceremony reported hearing gunshots. There were also reports of multiple fights that broke out prior to the shooting.

Police arrested four people connected to the incident, but said no one was hurt by the shots fired.

On Monday, the Dakota County Attorney's Office filed charges against two men: Abdulahi Jama Ali, 18, of Shakopee, and Abdikani Mukhtar Abdiwahab, 18, of Bloomington.

The complaint stated that the altercation started with a conflict between two groups and officers reported the individuals flashing gang signs.