FOX 9 brings holiday cheer through 'Primp Our Tree' campaign

The Brief For 20 years, FOX 9's morning show has coordinated the 'Primp Our Tree' campaign. Viewers send in ornaments that are delivered with a Christmas tree to families in need. This year, FOX 9 is delivering trees, ornaments, and a $200 Visa gift card to five families.



FOX 9 is bringing holiday cheer to families in need through the Primp Our Tree campaign.

Gertens generously donated trees to help make the holidays extra special for five different families this year. Members of the FOX 9 crew also chipped in to give the families an extra special Christmas.

Here are the stories behind the five families in the Primp Our Tree campaign (this will be updated as more trees are delivered).

Holiday cheer for Michael

A little boy in Mounds View got a delightful surprise over the weekend, bringing a touch of holiday magic to his family.

Michael Nordhausen and his dad, Brandon, received a special delivery from FOX 9's Leah Beno and Garden Guy Dale K. Michael was nominated for the 'Primp Our Tree' campaign by his grandparents.

The backstory:

Last spring, Michael was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment. The holidays have been busy with doctor appointments, but the surprise brought a much-needed boost of holiday cheer for the family.

"Michael has been an absolute trooper through it. I don’t think there’s ever been a day when he isn’t super happy. He has his crabby days and stuff, but he’s an awesome kid. He’s a warrior," Brandon Nordhausen shared.