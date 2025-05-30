Mariucci Arena shooting: Suspect in custody, university officials say

article

The Brief A shooting at the Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus left one person in custody Friday night. The Wayzata High School graduation commencement was taking place during the time it occurred. It’s still unclear exactly where the incident occurred, and the extent of any injuries.



A shooting on the University of Minnesota campus Friday night has one suspect in custody, and university officials telling the public to stay away from the scene.

Mariucci Arena shooting

What we know:

According to an update, the University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) says a suspect is now in custody.

The Wayzata High School graduation commencement was taking place during the time it occurred.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear exactly where the incident occurred, and the extent of any injuries.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, U of M Regent James Farnsworth called the incident "very disturbing and scary" while updating that people with knowledge of the situation "don’t believe any students were harmed."

Governor Tim Walz has also weighed in, saying on social media, "As officials take the suspect into custody, I’m praying for the injured. We’re in touch with UMN public safety, and the state stands ready to help in any way we can."

What's next:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.