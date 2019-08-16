Tyson recalling 39,000 pounds of chicken after 'extraneous material' found

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken over a health hazard.

The recall includes 26-ounce bags of Weaver brand frozen chicken breast patties with rib meat. Some consumers reported finding “extraneous material” in the bags, according to the company.

The affected products have plant code “P-13456” near the UPC and a “best if used” by date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Tyson said they were shipped to distribution centers in Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and they were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Food safety officials classified the voluntary recall as a “Class I,” meaning there is a reasonable probability that using it will cause serious health consequences. They said they’re “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.”

The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought, according to officials.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, officials said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson at 855-382-3101.

The phone number for the USDA’s meat and poultry hotline is 1-888-674-6854. Consumers can report a problem with food to the USDA by calling that number or visiting the department’s website.

