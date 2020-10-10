Two Minnesota United players test positive for COVID-19

Minnesota United’s match Sunday against FC Dallas has been postponed after two Loons players tested positive for COVID-19.

The two positive cases were confirmed on Saturday, MNUFC said in a news release. The team has suspended training and all players and staff are currently quarantining while additional testing and extensive contact tracing takes place.

MNUFC said all other players and staff have so far tested negative for the coronavirus.

The postponed match was scheduled to be played in Dallas. The positive COVID-19 cases also put Wednesday's home game against the Chicago Fire in jeopardy.

The MNUFC vs. FC Dallas match is the third game Major League Soccer postponed this week.

MLS also postponed Sunday’s match between Orlando City and the Columbus Crew after both teams reported confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two Columbus Crew staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and Orlando City had one player test positive.

Saturday’s Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy match was postponed on Friday after another Rapids player tested positive for COVID-19. It was the fourth Rapids game that has been postponed since Sept. 23, when the team first confirmed COVID-19 cases among players and staff.