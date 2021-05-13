Twins will host 100% capacity at Target Field starting July 5

article

The Minnesota Twins will open Target Field to 100% capacity starting July 5, the club announced Thursday morning.

Starting this Friday until May 30, the stadium will be open at 60% capacity, which will then switch to 80% capacity until July 5, when 100% of fans can return starting with a series against the Chicago White Sox.

While at 60% capacity, the stadium will continue to sell seats in pods of two or four seats. At 80% capacity, season ticket holders will return to their normal locations for the remainder of the season, the team announced.

The final 40 regular season home games of 2021 will have a fan capacity of 100%.

Advertisement

For all games after June 8, tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 20 at noon.