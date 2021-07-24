Twins meet with family of baseball coach killed in Hwy 169 shooting

article

The Minnesota Twins greeted the family of a baseball coach killed in a shooting along Highway 169 in Plymouth earlier this month, as investigators work to track down the suspect.

Photos posted to Twitter by the team show Boughton's son Harrison along with his sister and mother meeting Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, outfielder Byron Buxton, utility player Willians Astudillo, and Angels star Mike Trout ahead of Friday night's game between Minnesota and Los Angeles.

In the tweet, the Twins wrote: "Harrison, along with his mom & sister, met the Twins and Angels prior to last night's game. He lost his dad, Jay (a local youth baseball coach), earlier this month. #BiggerThanBaseball."

Jay Boughton was killed in an unexplained shooting along Highway 169 while driving home from a baseball game on July 6. This week, police released new photos of the vehicle they believed was involved in Boughton's killing and Friday the department said it was making strides with new leads in the case.

Traffic camera video released by police show the suspect's vehicle traveling from Arden Hills on July 6, taking I-694 at Snelling Avenue west to Highway 169 south before the shooting around 10 p.m. at Highway 169 and Rockford Road.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and police said, so far, they were unable to confirm early speculation the shooting may have been a road rage incident.