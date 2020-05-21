Twins launch app to connect fans to grocery stores and restaurants

The Twins hope a new app will help fans connect with some of its business partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twins Essential Partners Project uses the MLB Ballpark app to give customers special stamps after they visit or order from Broadway Pizza, Caribou Coffee, Chick-fil-A, CUB, Dairy Queen, Kwik Trip and Perkins Restaurants locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The team says the concept is similar to takeout bingo.

When customers patronize one of those businesses, they will receive a secret code and stamp associated with each one. By collecting prizes, fans can be entered to receive prizes.