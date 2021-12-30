List: Twin Cities restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Some restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area have announced temporary closures due to rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages. Here's the growing list:

Estelle

Estelle in St. Paul says it will be closed until Monday, Jan. 10 due to "multiple COVID cases within our team."

"We will be taking this time to isolate and have all staff test before reopening to the public," the southern European restaurant wrote.

Honey and Rye

Honey and Rye, an artisan bakery off Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park, is closed due to rise in COVID cases resulting in staff isolations, according to an Instagram post. The bakery will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Young Joni

Young Joni has made several adjustments to their services over the next few weeks due to staffing fluctuations.

The northeast Minneapolis award-winning wood-fired pizza restaurant was closed through Jan. 3 and is only offering takeaway orders from Jan. 4-8. It will reopen in-person dining on Monday, Jan. 10.

"As we navigate the twists and turns of Covid, our staffing levels have fluctuated, and for now, we feel it is in our best interest to take a brief pause so the team can reset and take care of themselves," the restaurant wrote. "We apologize for this change in plans and know we are making the best decision for all."

